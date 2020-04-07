'The Voice' sigue arrasando en NBC, que también lidera con el final de 'Manifest'

'Manifest'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,2/6
CBS: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,8/4
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.490.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'Manifest' (Final): 4.580.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.270.000 [1,0/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.640.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 6.070.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 7.130.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.100.000 [0,9/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 4.890.000 [1,0/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Secrets and Surprises': 2.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.360.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' (R): 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 925.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 604.000 [0,1/0] (4º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social