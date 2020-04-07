Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 6 ABRIL

'The Voice' sigue arrasando en NBC, que también lidera con el final de 'Manifest'

CBS remonta con las nuevas emisiones de sus comedias y dramas.

Redacción Martes 7 Abril 2020 18:45 (hace 3 horas)

'Manifest'

'Manifest'

A pesar de su caída de dos décimas de rating, 'The Voice' vuelve a rebasar los nueve millones de espectadores y se posiciona como lo más visto en la jornada del lunes. Además, NBC también lidera en la franja de las 22:00 con el final de 'Manifest', que se mantiene en un estable 0,8 con el que le vale para imponerse ante la ausencia de 'The Good Doctor'. Por su parte, CBS recupera fuerza al programar nuevos episodios de sus series y Fox cae en picado y pierde seis décimas en términos globales.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/6

CBS: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,8/4

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.490.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'Manifest' (Final): 4.580.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 7.270.000 [1,0/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.640.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 6.070.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 7.130.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 5.100.000 [0,9/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R): 4.890.000 [1,0/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Secrets and Surprises': 2.970.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.360.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'iHeart Living Room Concert for America' (R): 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 925.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 604.000 [0,1/0] (4º)

