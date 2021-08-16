Plató y presentadora de 'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· NBC: 0,2/2
· Fox: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.180.000 [0,4] (1º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.710.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 1.610.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.290.000 [0,3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.200.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'ABC News: The Fall of Afghanistan': 3.150.000 [0,4] (1º)
09:30 - 'The Chase' (R): 2.340.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Family Game Fight!' (R): 1.450.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 2.010.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.790.000 [0,2] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 530.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 630.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 560.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 680.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 800.000 [0,3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 380.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal' (Estreno): 180.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:30 - 'Dead Pixels': 200.000 [0,0] (5º)
