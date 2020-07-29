'The Titan Games' vuelve a triunfar en NBC frente a una competencia repleta de reposiciones

'The Titan Games'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/4
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.685.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.945.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.830.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (R) (8-11 p.m.): 1.370.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.050.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.045.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.900.000 [0,4/3] 2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.450.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.290.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 966.000 [0,2/2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 669.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social