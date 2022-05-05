'Holey Moley' se estrena líder en ABC y 'This Is Us' sufre una ligera bajada

Audiencias Martes 3 de Mayo de 2022
14,8%
14,0%
7,4%
6,6%
4,5%
2,8%
2,7%
2,7%
2,6%
2,1%
2,0%
1,9%
1,7%
1,7%
1,6%
1,6%
1,5%
1,2%
1,0%
1,0%
0,9%
0,8%
0,6%
0,6%
0,5%
0,3%
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,4/3
- CBS: 0,3/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- ABC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Who Do You Believe?'
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 7.560.000 [0,55/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.800.000 [0,35/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.110.000 [0,31/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Young Rock': 2.090.000 [0,34/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.590.000 [0,22/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.670.000 [0,69/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.410.000 [0,35/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Estreno): 2.820.000 [0,43/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Chase' (Estreno): 2.290.000 [0,29/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Who Do You Believe?' (Estreno): 1.810.000 [0,25/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.180.000 [0,38/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.460.000 [0,30/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 730.000 [0,16/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi': 470.000 [0,08/1] (5º)