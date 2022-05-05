'Holey Moley' se estrena líder en ABC y 'This Is Us' sufre una ligera bajada

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/3

Fox: 0,3/3

ABC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

'Who Do You Believe?'

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI' (R): 7.560.000 [0,55/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 3.800.000 [0,35/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.110.000 [0,31/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 2.090.000 [0,34/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.590.000 [0,22/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.670.000 [0,69/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.410.000 [0,35/3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (Estreno): 2.820.000 [0,43/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Chase' (Estreno): 2.290.000 [0,29/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Who Do You Believe?' (Estreno): 1.810.000 [0,25/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 3.180.000 [0,38/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.460.000 [0,30/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 730.000 [0,16/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 470.000 [0,08/1] (5º)