AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 ABRIL

'The Resident' crece con su final, pero no supera a 'Ellen's Game of Games'

'NCIS' consigue ser la serie más vista del día con una reposición.

Redacción Miércoles 8 Abril 2020 18:54 (hace 2 horas)

'The Resident'

'The Resident'

Fox consigue imponerse como la cadena con mejor promedio en el demográfico de entre 19 y 49 años en un día estable pero sin grandes alardes, en el que su gran baza es el final de temporada de 'The Resident', que consigue rozar los cinco millones de espectadores. No obstante, la emisión con mejor rating es 'Ellen's Game of Games' (1,2) en NBC, mientras que CBS pierde casi la mitad de su público al sustituir los nuevos episodios de 'NCIS', 'FBI' y 'FBI: Most Wanted' por redifusiones.

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,8/4

NBC: 0,7/4

ABC: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident' (Final): 4.920.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Empire': 2.930.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 5.390.000 [1,2/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.640.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.330.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners': 6.230.000 [1,0/5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.900.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.950.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.730.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.350.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.830.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 6.900.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 5.070.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 618.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 484.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

