'The Resident' crece con su final, pero no supera a 'Ellen's Game of Games'

'The Resident'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,8/4
NBC: 0,7/4
ABC: 0,7/3
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident' (Final): 4.920.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 2.930.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 5.390.000 [1,2/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (R): 2.640.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.330.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners': 6.230.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.900.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.950.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.730.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.350.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 7.830.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 6.900.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 5.070.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 618.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman' (R): 484.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
