AUDIENCIAS EEUU 7 DE OCTUBRE

'Ghosts' se estrena modesta y 'Young Sheldon' firma un buen regreso

'Anatomía de Grey' baja tras su estreno y pierde la primera posición por el partido de la NFL.

Redacción Viernes 8 Octubre 2021 18:37 (hace 2 horas)
'Ghosts'

'Ghosts'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,1/15

· NBC: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,5/3

· CBS: 0,5/3

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

08:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.270.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU': 3.700.000 [0,6] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime': 3.060.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.140.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 3.880.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.740.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (Estreno): 6.890.000 [0,7] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al' (Estreno): 4.740.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts' (Estreno): 5.420.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:30 - 'Ghosts': 5.260.000 [0,5] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (Estreno): 4.130.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Rams v. Seahawks' (8-10 p.m.): 8.130.000 [2,1] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner': 590.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Final): 330.000 [0,0] (5º)

