AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DE JUNIO

'America's Got Talent' vence una semana más con total comodidad

'DC's Stargirl' emite doble episodio, pero solo el primero sobrepasa el millón de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 10 Junio 2020 18:24 (hace 2 horas)
'America's Got Talent'

'America's Got Talent'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/7

CBS: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,4/2

Fox: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 8.610.000 [1,2/8] (1º)

10:00 - 'World of Dance': 4.520.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.430.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.530.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.900.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.350.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'CBS News: Justice for All': 3.230.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 3.020.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.520.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Modern Family' (R): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:30 - 'Modern Family' (R): 1.840.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective': 2.700.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Stargirl': 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC's Stargirl': 712.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

