'America's Got Talent' vence una semana más con total comodidad

'America's Got Talent'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,2/7
CBS: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,4/2
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 8.610.000 [1,2/8] (1º)
10:00 - 'World of Dance': 4.520.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.430.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' (R): 1.530.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 5.900.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 5.350.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'CBS News: Justice for All': 3.230.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 3.020.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Conners' (R): 2.520.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Modern Family' (R): 2.010.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Modern Family' (R): 1.840.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Genetic Detective': 2.700.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Stargirl': 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC's Stargirl': 712.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
