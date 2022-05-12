Audiencias Martes 10 de Mayo de 2022
15,3%
13,8%
7,9%
6,8%
4,4%
2,8%
2,7%
2,6%
2,5%
2,2%
2,1%
1,9%
1,7%
1,6%
1,6%
1,5%
1,1%
1,0%
1,0%
0,9%
0,8%
0,7%
0,6%
0,6%
0,6%
0,4%
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,5/4
- CBS: 0,5/4
- Fox: 0,3/2
- ABC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Holey Moley'
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 7.160.000 [0,59/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.820.000 [0,51/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.280.000 [0,47/4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Young Rock': 1.880.000 [0,38/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.490.000 [0,25/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.800.000 [0,81/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.980.000 [0,37/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.440.000 [0,37/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Chase': 2.290.000 [0,35/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Who Do You Believe?': 1.480.000 [0,22/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 1.820.000 [0,33/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.370.000 [0,25/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Naomi': 440.000 [0,05/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi' (Final): 430.000 [0,06/1] (5º)