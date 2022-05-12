FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE MAYO

'This Is Us' crece y firma lo más fuerte de la noche, mientras que 'Naomi' se despide a la baja

'Holey Moley' pierde el liderazgo de su franja tras su estreno de temporada.

Por RedacciónPublicado: Jueves 12 Mayo 2022 11:14 (hace 2 horas)

Audiencias Martes 10 de Mayo de 2022

  Adultos 18-49

    15,3%

  • logotelecinco

    13,8%

  • logola1

    7,9%

  • logolasexta

    6,8%

  • logocuatro

    4,4%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoten

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • Fox: 0,3/2
  • ABC: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1
'Holey Moley'

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.160.000 [0,59/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 5.820.000 [0,51/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.280.000 [0,47/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Young Rock': 1.880.000 [0,38/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Mr. Mayor': 1.490.000 [0,25/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.800.000 [0,81/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.980.000 [0,37/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.440.000 [0,37/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 2.290.000 [0,35/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Who Do You Believe?': 1.480.000 [0,22/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 1.820.000 [0,33/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Name That Tune': 1.370.000 [0,25/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Naomi': 440.000 [0,05/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi' (Final): 430.000 [0,06/1] (5º)

