La franquicia 'Chicago' se sitúa con fuerza en NBC, pero no puede con 'Survivor'

Audiencias Miércoles 11 de Mayo de 2022
14,8%
14,0%
7,0%
6,7%
4,9%
2,8%
2,7%
2,6%
2,5%
2,2%
2,1%
1,8%
1,7%
1,7%
1,6%
1,6%
1,4%
1,3%
1,1%
0,9%
0,9%
0,8%
0,8%
0,6%
0,5%
0,4%
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,6/5
- CBS: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,3/3
- ABC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'Domino Masters'
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.380.000 [0,78/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.490.000 [0,31/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 1.910.000 [0,18/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Clip Show': 3.000.000 [0,47/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Domino Masters' (Final): 1.370.000 [0,23/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.370.000 [0,64/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.780.000 [0,68/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 5.560.000 [0,67/6] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.630.000 [0,42/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.840.000 [0,29/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.740.000 [0,41/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.730.000 [0,24/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.670.000 [0,19/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 480.000 [0,11/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 490.000 [0,07/1] (5º)