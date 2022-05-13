FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 DE MAYO

La franquicia 'Chicago' se sitúa con fuerza en NBC, pero no puede con 'Survivor'

'Domino Masters' llega a su final en Fox con discretos resultados.

La franquicia 'Chicago' se sitúa con fuerza en NBC, pero no puede con 'Survivor'©NBC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Viernes 13 Mayo 2022 11:59 (hace 32 minutos)

Audiencias Miércoles 11 de Mayo de 2022

  • logoantena3

    14,8%

  • logotelecinco

    14,0%

  • logola1

    7,0%

  • logolasexta

    6,7%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,7%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logogol-television

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,1%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logoclan

    0,8%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,6/5
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,3/3
  • ABC: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1
'Domino Masters'

'Domino Masters'

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.380.000 [0,78/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Beyond the Edge': 2.490.000 [0,31/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 1.910.000 [0,18/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Clip Show': 3.000.000 [0,47/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Domino Masters' (Final): 1.370.000 [0,23/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.370.000 [0,64/5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 6.780.000 [0,68/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD': 5.560.000 [0,67/6] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 2.630.000 [0,42/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 1.840.000 [0,29/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.740.000 [0,41/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.730.000 [0,24/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 1.670.000 [0,19/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash': 480.000 [0,11/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Kung Fu': 490.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

