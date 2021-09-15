Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU LUNES 13 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' triunfa en su final, con 'American Ninja Warrior' muy de cerca

En el global de la jornada, ABC consigue triunfar con un elevado rating.

Miércoles 15 Septiembre 2021
Concursantes de 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 1,7/12/3

· Fox: 0,5/3

· NBC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.360.000 [0,52/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' (Final): 2.230.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.560.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 2.180.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 3.530.000 [0,51/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.120.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.600.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 530.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 400.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

