'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' triunfa en su final, con 'American Ninja Warrior' muy de cerca

Concursantes de 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 1,7/12/3
· Fox: 0,5/3
· NBC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.360.000 [0,52/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns' (Final): 2.230.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.560.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 2.180.000 [0,4] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 3.530.000 [0,51/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.120.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.600.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.260.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.100.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.300.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 530.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 400.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
