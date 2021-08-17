Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU LUNES 16 DE AGOSTO

El estreno de las nuevas entregas de 'Bachelor in Paradise' saca músculo en ABC y lidera la jornada

La reposición de 'Young Sheldon' no lidera el rating, pero se convierte en lo más visto.

Redacción Martes 17 Agosto 2021 18:45 (hace 6 horas)
'Young Sheldon'

'Young Sheldon'

Adultos 18-49

· ABC: 0,7/5

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.) (Estreno): 3.060.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game' (Final): 1.860.000 [0,4] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.330.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.610.000 [0,5] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 3.060.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'HouseBroken': 950.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville': 650.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.090.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.660.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.500.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 2.070.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.860.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 690.000 [0,1] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 310.000 [0,0] (5º)

