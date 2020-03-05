'The Resident' cotiza al alza en FOX durante la disputada cobertura del Supermartes

'The resident', líder en FOX
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 0,7/3
NBC: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,5/2
CBS: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
CBS
08:00 - 'CBS News Election Special: Super Tuesday': 3.660.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'CBS News Election Special: Super Tuesday': 2.460.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'CBS News Election Special: Super Tuesday': 2.130.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'NBC News Decision 2020: Super Tuesday': 3.580.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'NBC News Decision 2020: Super Tuesday': 2.800.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'NBC News Decision 2020: Super Tuesday': 2.590.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote 2020': 5.100.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote 2020': 2.770.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Super Tuesday: Your Voice, Your Vote 2020': 2.330.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Resident': 4.910.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 2.520.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash': 710.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (R): 510.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
