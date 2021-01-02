El especial de Año Nuevo de Dick Clark arrasa en ABC seguido de 'New Year's Eve 2021' en NBC

Algunos de los artistas invitados al especial de Fin de Año de Dick Clark
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 2,4/15
NBC: 0,9/5
Fox: 0,6/4
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021' (Part 1) (8-10 p.m.): 7.475.000 [2,5/15] (2º)
10:00 - 'Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021' (Part 2): 10.180.000 [3,3/20] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'New Year's Eve: Escape From 2020' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 4.345.000 [0,8/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'New Year's Eve 2021': 4.410.000 [0,9/6] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' (8-10 p.m.): 1.992.500 [0,6/4] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.700.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.600.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 2.520.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 2.465.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival - Night 1' (8-10 p.m.): 477.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
