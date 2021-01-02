Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 31 DICIEMBRE

El especial de Año Nuevo de Dick Clark arrasa en ABC seguido de 'New Year's Eve 2021' en NBC

El especial 'Fox New Years Eve Toast & Roast 2021' logró buenos resultados en Fox, posicionándose como tercera opción.

Algunos de los artistas invitados al especial de Fin de Año de Dick Clark

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 2,4/15

NBC: 0,9/5

Fox: 0,6/4

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021' (Part 1) (8-10 p.m.): 7.475.000 [2,5/15] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021' (Part 2): 10.180.000 [3,3/20] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'New Year's Eve: Escape From 2020' (8-10 p.m.) (R): 4.345.000 [0,8/5] (2º)

10:00 - 'New Year's Eve 2021': 4.410.000 [0,9/6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' (8-10 p.m.): 1.992.500 [0,6/4] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 3.700.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.600.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 2.520.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 2.200.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

10:00 - 'FBI' (R): 2.465.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'iHeart Radio Music Festival - Night 1' (8-10 p.m.): 477.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

