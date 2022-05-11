FormulaTV
AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DE MAYO

'American Song Contest' pasa desapercibido en su final ante '9-1-1', que sigue firme en su liderazgo

'New Amsterdam' regresa a NBC sin despertar gran interés, pero 'The Good Doctor' tampoco cautiva.

'American Song Contest' pasa desapercibido en su final ante '9-1-1', que sigue firme en su liderazgo©NBC
Por RedacciónPublicado: Miércoles 11 Mayo 2022 12:54 (hace 3 horas)

Adultos 18-49

  • Fox: 0,6/5
  • ABC: 0,3/3
  • CBS: 0,3/3
  • NBC: 0,3/2
  • The CW: 0,1/1
'New Amsterdam'

'New Amsterdam'

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.060.000 [0,70/6] (1º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.690.000 [0,64/5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Moana' (8-10 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,33/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.000.000 [0,35/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.300.000 [0,55/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.960.000 [0,44/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.030.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 3.200.000 [0,2] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 1.970.000 [0,33/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.360.000 [0,26/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 450.000 [0,11/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 310.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

