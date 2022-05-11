Audiencias Lunes 9 de Mayo de 2022
Adultos 18-49
- Fox: 0,6/5
- ABC: 0,3/3
- CBS: 0,3/3
- NBC: 0,3/2
- The CW: 0,1/1
'New Amsterdam'
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.060.000 [0,70/6] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 4.690.000 [0,64/5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Moana' (8-10 p.m.): 2.000.000 [0,33/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 3.000.000 [0,35/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.300.000 [0,55/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 4.960.000 [0,44/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.030.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 3.200.000 [0,2] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Song Contest' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 1.970.000 [0,33/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 2.360.000 [0,26/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 450.000 [0,11/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'All American: Homecoming': 310.000 [0,08/1] (5º)