El 'NBA Finals' entre Miami y LA Lakers vuelve a otorgarle a ABC el liderazgo

Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,8/12
Fox: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 5.010.000 [1,3/10] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 4.290.000 [1,3/9] (1º)
09:00 - 'NBA Finals - Game 2 (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (9-11 p.m.): 5.712.000 [2/13] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.085.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHome Videos': 3.175.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.920.000 [0,2/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.835.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.940.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 564.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 706.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
