Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 9 DE OCTUBRE

El 'NBA Finals' entre Miami y LA Lakers vuelve a otorgarle a ABC el liderazgo

Más de 5 millones de espectadores siguen 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' antes del partido.

Redacción Domingo 11 Octubre 2020 12:24 (hace 7 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,5%

  • logotelecinco

    13,9%

  • logola1

    7,6%

  • logolasexta

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,0%

  • logonova

    3,1%

  • logola2

    2,4%

  • logofdf

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,2%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,2%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logo13tv

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

NBA Finals

NBA Finals

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,8/12

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': 5.010.000 [1,3/10] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 4.290.000 [1,3/9] (1º)

09:00 - 'NBA Finals - Game 2 (Miami vs. LA Lakers)' (9-11 p.m.): 5.712.000 [2/13] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.085.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Greatest #AtHome Videos': 3.175.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 2.630.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.920.000 [0,2/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 1.835.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.940.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion': 564.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'World's Funniest Animals': 706.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Luis Merlo afirma que Bruno seguirá en la T13 de 'La que se avecina' y desvela cuándo empezará a grabarseLuis Merlo afirma que Bruno seguirá en la T13 de 'La que se avecina' y desvela cuándo empezará a grabarse