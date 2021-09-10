NFL Kickoff
NBC
08:00 - 'NFL Kickoff': 17.100.000 [4,6] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Buccaneers': 21.980.000 [6,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.700.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'CBS Fall Preview Special': 1.880.000 [0,2] (2º)
09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.470.000 [0,2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.680.000 [0,1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.290.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren': 1.170.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 890.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 870.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Coroner': 800.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 440.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social