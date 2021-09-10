Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU JUEVES 9 DE SEPTIEMBRE

La NFL arrasa con casi 22 millones de espectadores, pulverizando sus marcas con un rating del 6,5

'Big Brother' acusó la fuerte competencia, pero se mantuvo firme ante el deporte.

Redacción Viernes 10 Septiembre 2021 18:55 (hace 1 hora)
NFL Kickoff

NFL Kickoff

NBC

08:00 - 'NFL Kickoff': 17.100.000 [4,6] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Cowboys v. Buccaneers': 21.980.000 [6,5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.700.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'CBS Fall Preview Special': 1.880.000 [0,2] (2º)

09:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 1.470.000 [0,2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.680.000 [0,1] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.290.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren': 1.170.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.000.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 890.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Call Me Kat' (R): 870.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Coroner': 800.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 440.000 [0,1] (5º)

