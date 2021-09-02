Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 1 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Big Brother' arrasa el rating, pero 'America's Got Talent' triunfa en espectadores

El formato de la CBS sigue en lo más alto, encadenando liderazgos constantes.

Redacción Jueves 2 Septiembre 2021 18:46 (hace 3 horas)
Concursante de 'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,4/3

· CBS: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.880.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Family Game Fight!': 2.260.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.140.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (9:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m.): 2.180.000 [0,5] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.230.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.410.000 [0,5] (1º)

10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.790.000 [0,3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.850.000 [0,9] (1º)

09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil': 1.670.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - '48 Hours': 2.130.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 400.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 370.000 [0,1] (5º)

