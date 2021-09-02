'Big Brother' arrasa el rating, pero 'America's Got Talent' triunfa en espectadores

Concursante de 'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,5/4
· Fox: 0,5/4
· ABC: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.880.000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Family Game Fight!': 2.260.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.140.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (9:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m.): 2.180.000 [0,5] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.230.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.410.000 [0,5] (1º)
10:00 - 'Superstar': 1.790.000 [0,3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.850.000 [0,9] (1º)
09:00 - 'House Calls with Dr. Phil': 1.670.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - '48 Hours': 2.130.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale': 400.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 370.000 [0,1] (5º)
