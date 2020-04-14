Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 ABRIL

'NCIS' sigue en lo más alto en CBS y 'New Amsterdam' roza los 6 millones en su final de temporada en NBC

CBS arrasa en la jornada del martes gracias, aparte de 'NCIS', a 'FBI' y ''FBI: Most Wanted'.

Miércoles 15 Abril 2020
'New Amsterdam'

'New Amsterdam'

CBS logró alzarse como la cadena más vista de la jornada entre los espectadores de 19 a 49 años gracias al éxito de sus tres series: 'NCIS') que es la serie más vista del día superando los 13 millones de espectadores), 'FBI' y 'FBI: Most Wanted', que regresan con nuevos capítulos tras las reposiciones de la semana anterior. Por su parte, y después de haber apostado también por repeticiones, NBC emitió el final de temporada de 'New Amsterdam' con éxito, rozando los 6 millones de espectadores.

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 1/5

NBC: 0,8/4

ABC: 0,6/3

Fox: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,1/0

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer: 2.585.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Empire': 2.710.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.960.000 [1/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (Final de temporada): 5.930.000 [1/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.990.000 [1/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.560.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.290.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'For Life': 2.210.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 13.185.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'FBI': 8.975.000 [0,9/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 7.275.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Flash' (R): 449.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 307.000 [0,0/0] (5º)

