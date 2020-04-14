'NCIS' sigue en lo más alto en CBS y 'New Amsterdam' roza los 6 millones en su final de temporada en NBC

'New Amsterdam'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 1/5
NBC: 0,8/4
ABC: 0,6/3
Fox: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,1/0
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer: 2.585.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Empire': 2.710.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games': 4.960.000 [1/5] (3º)
09:00 - 'New Amsterdam' (Final de temporada): 5.930.000 [1/5] (1º)
10:00 - 'NBC News: Coronavirus': 3.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Conners': 5.990.000 [1/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bless This Mess': 3.550.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Mixed-ish': 2.560.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish': 2.290.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'For Life': 2.210.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 13.185.000 [1,3/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'FBI': 8.975.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 7.275.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Flash' (R): 449.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'DC Legends of Tomorrow': 307.000 [0,0/0] (5º)
