2021 NBA Finals Game 4 eclipsa a su competencia, arrebatando el liderazgo a 'Big Brother'

ABC
08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night': 5.150.000 [1,3] (1º)
08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 4.730.000 [1,3] (2º)
09:00 - '2021 NBA Finals Game 4': 7.380.000 [2,5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.490.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.670.000 [0,3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Swat' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.440.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.440.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.280.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.510.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.800.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 780.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)
