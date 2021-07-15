Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU MIÉRCOLES 14 JULIO

2021 NBA Finals Game 4 eclipsa a su competencia, arrebatando el liderazgo a 'Big Brother'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night' triunfa con su previo en la noche de partido.

Redacción Jueves 15 Julio 2021 18:41 (hace 2 horas)
Descripción de la imagen

'Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night'

ABC

08:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live! Game Night': 5.150.000 [1,3] (1º)

08:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 4.730.000 [1,3] (2º)

09:00 - '2021 NBA Finals Game 4': 7.380.000 [2,5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.490.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.670.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Swat' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 2.440.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 2.440.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.280.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.510.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Crime Scene Kitchen': 1.800.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Kung Fu': 780.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 410.000 [0,1] (5º)

